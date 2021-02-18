ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%.

Shares of SWAV traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.51. 7,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $2,273,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,855 shares of company stock valued at $10,204,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

