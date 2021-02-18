Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,475.00 by Analysts at Truist

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,267.00.

NYSE SHOP traded down $28.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,396.29. 40,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,221.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,075.27. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 889.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $234,983,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

