Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,267.00.

Shares of SHOP traded down $28.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,396.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 889.18, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,221.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,075.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

