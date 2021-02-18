Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,267.00.
Shares of SHOP traded down $28.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,396.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 889.18, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,221.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,075.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
