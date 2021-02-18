Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,267.00.

Shares of SHOP traded down $28.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,396.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 889.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,075.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

