ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $51.35 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a PE ratio of 223.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $97,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $1,405,811. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

