ShowHand Market Cap Hits $59,370.72 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $59,370.72 and approximately $263.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.12 or 0.00884383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.17 or 0.04935379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00017623 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

