Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.93 and last traded at $95.19. 503,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 349,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 65.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

