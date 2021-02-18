Sidoti Lowers Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) to Neutral

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MWK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.