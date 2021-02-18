Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.10.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

