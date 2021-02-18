Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805,098 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.05% of Silgan worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 615,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 228,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silgan by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 138,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

