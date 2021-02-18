Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.00 ($148.24).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Siltronic AG (WAF.F) alerts:

FRA WAF opened at €141.90 ($166.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.11. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.