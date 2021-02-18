Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 7.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.00 and last traded at $155.78. 55,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,390,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,148 shares of company stock worth $19,832,388 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,729,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

