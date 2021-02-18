Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,986. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.