Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $394.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,415,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,858,495 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

