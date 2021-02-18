Simmons Bank Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,866,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,123,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. 58,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,619.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

