Simmons Bank Has $3.57 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.2% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

