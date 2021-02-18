Simmons Bank Has $7.20 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 813,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

