Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

