Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after buying an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after buying an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after buying an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after buying an additional 88,299 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

TSN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

