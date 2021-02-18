Simmons Bank Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLAC stock traded down $7.82 on Thursday, reaching $322.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.68. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

