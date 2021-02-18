Simmons Bank Sells 4,474 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $129.24. 187,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The company has a market capitalization of $318.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.16.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

