Simmons Bank Sells 8,380 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,743,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,021,000 after acquiring an additional 489,787 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 275,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 555,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

