Simmons Bank Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $40,784,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

