Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.59% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SBGI opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

