SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Reaches $163.06 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $163.06 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00062522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.27 or 0.00842402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.78 or 0.05015787 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00016882 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,062,297 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

