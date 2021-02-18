Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) dropped 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 29,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,476,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.