SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.42.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.