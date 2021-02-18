Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Up 0.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $14.81. 62,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 40,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

