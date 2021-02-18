Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $36.11. 289,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,830,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

