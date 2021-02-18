Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 847.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

SWKS opened at $192.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.