Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.06 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.57. The stock has a market cap of C$956.04 million and a P/E ratio of 18.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

