Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.00 EPS.

SNBR traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.70. 5,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,686. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

