Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at UBS Group

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.76. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

