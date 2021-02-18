SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 21.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares fell 21.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.10. 6,844,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 5,147,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

