Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 52.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00437790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00083675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00081722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.07 or 0.00417180 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.