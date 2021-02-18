SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0078

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $179,246.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.12 or 0.03720743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00437992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.07 or 0.01355173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.22 or 0.00518297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.72 or 0.00458922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00330473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00028584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

