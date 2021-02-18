Smartshare Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $59,958.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00141076 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.