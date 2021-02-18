Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Trading Down 5.7%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 24,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 356,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

