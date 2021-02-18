SnowGem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000827 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.