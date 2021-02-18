SnowSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.86 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.34 or 0.00135284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00059893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00078987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00431157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173991 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

