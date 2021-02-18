Social Send (SEND) Price Reaches $0.0185

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Send has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $59.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001618 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002073 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

