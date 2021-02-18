Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $13.95. 68,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,959,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The company has a market cap of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -211.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.