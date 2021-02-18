SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SOBKY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

