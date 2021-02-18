Sogeclair (EPA:SOG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.48

Sogeclair SA (EPA:SOG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.48 ($17.04) and traded as high as €17.90 ($21.06). Sogeclair shares last traded at €17.80 ($20.94), with a volume of 784 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.48.

About Sogeclair (EPA:SOG)

Sogeclair SA provides engineering and production services to the aeronautics and space, automobile, rail, defense, and civil industries in France and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Aerospace, Vehicle, and Simulation. The Aerospace division engages in the provision of engineering services in aerostructures, cabins, systems, and manufacturing engineering and tooling services; and design and manufacture of complex structural thermoplastic products, additive layers, metallic subassemblies, and cockpit equipment, as well as cabin furnishings and mechanism.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sogeclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogeclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.