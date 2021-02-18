Solana 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88.19 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $88.19 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solana has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $8.73 or 0.00017025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00851126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00035420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.91 or 0.05008494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

