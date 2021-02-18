SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $306.75 and last traded at $316.09. Approximately 1,771,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,357,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

