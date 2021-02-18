SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SWI stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other SolarWinds news, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $6,350,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.