Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Down 13.9%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. 110,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,445,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,956 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

