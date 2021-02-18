Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Down 13.9%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. 110,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,445,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
