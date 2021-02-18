SOMESING Trading 98% Higher Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $110.94 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 98% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00375643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00079203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00437858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,983.20 or 0.86399428 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

Buying and Selling SOMESING

SOMESING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

