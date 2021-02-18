Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $6.25 on Thursday, reaching $138.31. 12,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,795. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.56.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

